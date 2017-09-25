More tickets are going on sale for the whimsical 29Rooms exhibition

Couldn't nab tickets to this multi-sensory dreamscape before it sold out? You weren't alone. Due to incredibly high demand, New York's interactive, adult fun house 29Rooms has extended its first-ever run in Los Angeles to two full weekends of art, play and imagination.

In addition to the initial dates (December 7 to December 10), the grown-up fun house is now opening its doors from Thursday, December 14 to Sunday, December 17 at ROW DTLA (777 S Alameda St). More tickets for the art-filled event will officially go on sale Wednesday, September 27 at noon. (If it's anything like last week, we suggest having your mouse at the ready before they sell out.)

The extended run will mirror the first weekend with three sessions per day and "Art After Dark" packages at night on Saturday and Sunday. General admission tickets cost $19, while "Art After Dark" tickets are $85, which gets you cocktails, hors d'oeuvres and an exclusive tour led by the curators of the installations. Plus, a portion of the proceeds will go towards 29Room's non-profit partners.

Composed of 29 different rooms, the large-scale exhibition will bring together the worlds of style, culture and technology in visually stunning installations curated by a mix of artists, brands and even celebrities.

Photograph: Courtesy Getty Images/Refinery 29

Photograph: Courtesy Getty Images/Refinery 29

This year's theme, "Turn It Into Art," will explore art's powerful impact on emotions, perspectives and culture. Each room will tell its own story via playful and sometimes provocative installations.

Though no specifics have been released yet regarding the type of installations (or which L.A. celebrities will be lending their curatorial eye), we know that the West Coast debut will showcase some of the most popular installations from the New York edition this year, along with a line-up of new collaborations.

“Los Angeles’s art scene mixed with a burgeoning tech sphere and Hollywood roots provide an electric mix of emerging and established talent,” said Piera Gelardi, executive creative director and co-founder of Refinery29, in a statement. “The powerful cross-pollinating of industries and talent create kismet and the perfect stage for 29Rooms which is designed to ignite audience passions, unleash imagination, and expose them to new talent and ideas.”

To get a taste of what's in store, check out some photos from the 29Rooms New York pop-up this year.

Photograph: Courtesy Getty Images/Refinery 29

Photograph: Courtesy Getty Images/Refinery 29