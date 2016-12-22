Pet adoption: Meet your new 'Best Friend' Black

Looking for a new best friend? Black is up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in Mission Hills.

Meet Black, the perfect friend to help you ring in the new year. He is a true gentleman that wants to be your one and only. This sophisticated hunk is ready for any black-tie affair and you're pretty much guaranteed a slobbery smooch at midnight.

Think you and this dapper gent might hit it off? Shoot him an email at TimeOutLA@bestfriends.org to set up a date!

Or, come visit him in person at the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center (15321 Brand Blvd, Mission Hills, CA 91345). The Adoption Center is open every day from noon to 8pm. For more information, call 818-643-3989 or visit bestfriendsla.org.

Black, along with hundreds of other cats and dogs, will be available to adopt for $20.17 during the Ring in the New Year promotion. It starts December 26 through the 31st at the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Mission Hills, the NKLA Adoption Center in West LA and all six of the Los Angeles Animal Services shelters. Visit bestfriendsla.org for more information.

