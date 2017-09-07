Poke fans, rejoice: Sweetfin opens Downtown today

The chef-driven Sweetfin continues to ride the poke wave, and today, it's riding it straight into DTLA.

The Dakota Weiss-fronted, fast-casual poke concept is now open at 735 West 7th Street, offering signature bowls, build-your-own options, seasonal items and catering from its sunny 1,700-square-foot space.

"We're trying to service a lot of different areas of Los Angeles, and Downtown was just a natural extension for the brand," says cofounder Seth Cohen. "It's our demographic: our clientele want to eat something that's quick and healthy, and something that's unique and different. Downtown's just an area where we always wanted to be."

In fact, it's where Sweetfin wanted to drop its first anchor. Roughly three years ago, Weiss and Cohen lost a bid on a DTLA space and instead turned their eyes toward Santa Monica. "It's kind of back to our original plan," says Cohen.

This location, the team's seventh, offers roughly 30 seats and the brand's trademark "pole to bowl" sustainably sourced seafood. It comes just off the heels of Sweetfin's recent opening in Silver Lake at 3112 Sunset Boulevard, which launched at the end of July. Next up is an opening in San Diego, and beyond that, perhaps a national expansion.

"It's a very busy community [in Downtown]," says Cohen. "There's an emerging creative community here, and it's a very diverse area—all the things we like."

Take a peek at the new space, then stop by and see it for yourself:

Photograph: Courtesy Sweetfin Poké/Frank Wonho

Photograph: Courtesy Sweetfin Poké

Photograph: Courtesy Sweetfin Poké/Frank Wonho

Photograph: Courtesy Sweetfin Poké/Frank Wonho

Sweetfin Poké is now open at 735 West 7th Street, Monday to Friday from 11am to 10pm and Saturdays and Sunday from noon to 9pm.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.