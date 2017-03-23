Queen Mary Island could be a new must-visit destination, and the answer to the ship's problems

Last week it was announced the Queen Mary needs $289 million in repairs or else it could literally collapse into the ocean. Things are so bad that experts say at this rate of corrosion, it could be fall into disrepair within 10 years.

The question that came to most people's minds was who would pay for the repairs and with what money—and now we have an answer.

The operators of the Queen Mary, Urban Commons, announced a $250-million plan to turn the property around the historic ship in Long Beach into what they are calling Queen Mary Island, which would include dining, shopping, concerts and even zip-lining. The operators believe a major entertainment complex like this is the best opportunity to provide the revenue needed for the Queen Mary's repairs, and not just the ones currently needed, but those in the years to come as well.

According to an L.A. Times report, Urban Commons also wants to bring the London-based Urban Legacies to the U.S., which includes 20 experiential activities such as ice climbing, a trampoline park, zip-lining and surfing in a 150,000-square-foot facility.

The Queen Mary posted a video of what the projected plans could turn out like, and we have to be honest, it looks pretty cool. And if it means saving the Queen Mary, we are on board (pun intended).