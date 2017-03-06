Reality series 'Kings of Fi$h' goes behind the scenes at San Pedro Fish Market

The San Pedro Fish Market is getting the Wahlburgers treatment with Kings of Fi$h, a new reality show chronicling the dynamics and drama of the multigenerational family that owns the old-school establishment.

Kings of Fi$h focuses on what producers describe as the “strong characters” behind behind the counter at the venerable restaurant and market, famous for its shrimp trays and annual lobster festival. Those characters are members of the Italian-American Ungaro-Amalfitano family, the clan that has been overseeing the market since it opened in 1956 (it was paid for with the proceeds of a previous family business, running gambling books).

The market, identified as one of the most frequently Instagrammed restaurants in the entire United States last year, now serves 1.2 million visitors a year—as many as 20,000 patrons on a single weekend day. As the original founder and family patriarch, Tommy “The Boss” Ungaro, prepares for retirement, the younger family members find themselves grappling with how to approach the next chapter.

San Pedro Fish Market and its owners will also inevitably have to reconcile with the waves of change and redevelopment that are happening in San Pedro, particularly the arrival of an influx of new residents and potential patrons thanks to the establishment of new education campuses, corporate headquarters and a $100-million investment in the Ports O’ Call Village where the market is located.

Created by Santa Ana-based Foodbeast, new episodes of Kings of Fi$h will be going live online at 5pm each weekday for the run of the series. Watch a trailer for the series below.

