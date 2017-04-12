Reclaim your lunch break with this mid-day meditation series

What if, instead of another sad desk salad, you took back your weekday lunch break and used it as a time for self-care and spiritual centering? That’s just the question that wellness practitioner El Larson of Heare Remedies hopes to answer with her new series of mid-day sessions.

Larson specializes in sound baths, which are a big component of the monthly events that take place on the patio of Golden Folk Wellness in Silver Lake (she may soon expand to Downtown L.A. as well). The former DJ plays a combination of singing bowls and a synth to provide a soothing ambience and offers individual mini-sound baths in which she places bowls directly on a person’s body.

Silent meditation, stretching, coloring and relaxation activities are available for those who wish to participate. You can also bring a notebook or other work to do on your own in the peaceful environment as long as you keep it quiet. Guests can come and go as they please during the two-hour period and are welcome to bring their own lunch to eat.

“It’s not a new age hippie fest,” Larson says in an announcement of the session (though we wouldn't mind), which is open to all in the community on a suggested donation basis. What it is, however, is an opportunity to disconnect, relax and refresh yourself for the rest of your busy day.

Reclaim Your Lunch Break: Midday Sound Meditation with El Larson takes place on the last Thursday of each month from 11:30am to 1:30pm at Golden Folk Wellness, 1615 Lucile Avenue in Silver Lake.

