Report confirms: Angelenos are bad drivers

Here's something we've always known: this city is full of terrible drivers. Thanks to Allstate, there's a nationwide report that makes this claim official.

The insurance company conducts an annual study on which of 200 U.S. cities have the safest drivers. Los Angeles didn't rank the worst, as that honor goes squarely to Boston. However, we're close enough at 193. And Southern California in general is heavily represented as other cities near us made the bottom part of the list with Anaheim at 168, Pasadena at 171, Torrance at 179 and Glendale at 195.

This is pretty much in line with other honors we've received before. Earlier this year, the Global Traffic Scorecard gave Los Angeles the top spot in their ranking of the worst urban traffic in the world. Things have gotten so desperate, that even billionaire Elon Musk is trying to find his own quirky solution to the problem (an idea that came to mind while he was, of course, stuck in traffic).

There might be a light at the end of this traffic-jammed tunnel, though, as plans for a monorail have been gaining steam thanks to the support of Mayor Eric Garcetti. Guess we'll have to just wait (in traffic) and see.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.