See the hit film 'Moonlight' with a live orchestra performing the score

Moonlight, the coming-of-age drama that is right up there with La La Land in awards-season buzz, will be getting a special screening with a live music performance next week. The live score treatment—something more often reserved for classic films rather than new releases—comes via Wordless Music Orchestra, and will be accompanied by a post-show conversation with the film’s director and screenwriter, Barry Jenkins, composer Nicholas Britell and star Mahershala Ali.

Set in Miami, Moonlight tells the story of one man as he grows up amongst bullies, drug dealers and addicts, trying to find himself and discover his identity as a gay black man. The film has been lauded by critics across the country and it even recently picked up the influential Los Angeles Film Critics Association’s award for Best Picture, as well as the Best Supporting Actor award for Ali. It’s also up for Best Picture at this weekend’s Golden Globes, along with four other nominations, including one for Britell’s original score.

While performing that original score, the Wordless Music Orchestra will be conducted by Ryan McAdams and feature Tim Fain on violin, Mellissa Hughes singing and Britell himself on piano and electronics. This will mark the first time the music composed for Moonlight has ever been performed publicly. Previously, Britell won considerable recognition for his musical compositions for 12 Years a Slave, as well as for producing Damien Chazelle’s Whiplash and co-founding a multimedia arts collective with his frequent collaborator Benjamin Millepied.

Moonlight will screen with live score performance at Million Dollar Theater on Tuesday, January 10 at 8pm. Tickets are available online for $22.50 to $57.50 for guests ages 17 and over.

