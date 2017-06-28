See this adorable corgi art show at an Alhambra gallery

With stumpy legs, size-too-big ears and a woolly rump, corgis just may be the most adorable pieces of floof on four legs. The lovable pups have inspired countless cute accessories, local beach meet-ups and, now, a dedicated art exhibition.

Alhambra's Gallery Nucleus is hosting "The Corgi Show," an illustrated tribute to the dog breed that features works from more than 20 local artists. The free exhibition runs through July 9.

Here's a preview of some of the works on display:

Photograph: Courtesy Benson Shum

Photograph: Courtesy Andrew Kolb

Photograph: Courtesy Grace Kum

Photograph: Courtesy Gabby Zapata

Photograph: Courtesy Zoe Persico

If you find yourself particularly attached to any of the artwork, all of the paintings and prints are for sale starting at $100—though some have already been claimed.

While you're there, make sure to check out the gallery's concurrent show, "Flora & Fauna 2: Works Inspired by Nature."

"The Corgi Show" is open through July 9 at Gallery Nucleus (210 East Main St, Alhambra) Tuesday through Sunday from noon to 8pm.

