  • Blog
  • Events & Festivals
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The dogs were out at Huntington Beach for So Cal Corgi Beach Day

By Rozette Rago Posted: Monday April 10 2017, 11:17am

The dogs were out at Huntington Beach for So Cal Corgi Beach Day
All photographs by Tony Rago
So Cal Corgi Beach Day 2017

Barks and howls echoed up and down the Pacific Coast Highway this past weekend as Huntington Beach was flocked by the most adorable short-legged cuties, along with their humans, for this year's So Cal Corgi Beach Day. Dogs of other breeds also joined in on the fun as well as many Corgi enthusiasts sans pets. The festivities included a costume contest—which seemed just as much about the elaborately dressed humans as it did about the dogs—where a Corgi dressed as Stitch emerged victorious. If you missed the whole spectacle, check out our photos below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know. 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Rozette Rago 34 Posts

Rozette is the Photo Editor at Time Out Los Angeles. She would do anything for a great bowl of ramen, but she won't do that. Follow her on Instagram at @hellorozette.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest