The dogs were out at Huntington Beach for So Cal Corgi Beach Day

Barks and howls echoed up and down the Pacific Coast Highway this past weekend as Huntington Beach was flocked by the most adorable short-legged cuties, along with their humans, for this year's So Cal Corgi Beach Day. Dogs of other breeds also joined in on the fun as well as many Corgi enthusiasts sans pets. The festivities included a costume contest—which seemed just as much about the elaborately dressed humans as it did about the dogs—where a Corgi dressed as Stitch emerged victorious. If you missed the whole spectacle, check out our photos below.
Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.
For any feedback or for more information email blognetwork@timeout.com
Comments
0 comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ
Sign in
Newest | Oldest