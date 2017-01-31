Send your sweetheart a marijuana bouquet this Valentine's Day

Forget lingerie, candy and boring flowers; this Valentine's Day, give a gift that truly keeps on giving. Lowell Farms is offering a $400 bouquet of cannabis stems, available for delivery anywhere in Los Angeles on February 14 (and by anywhere, we mean to any patients with a verified doctor recommendation).

The floral cannabis bouquet, released in a limited run of 500 (that's a lot of marijuana!), boasts full stems of organic cannabis flower, adding up to one ounce of Purple Princess, a well-balanced indica/sativa hybrid that arrives dried and ready to smoke. The stems are tucked in with wildflowers, eucalyptus and other greenery, making this both a beautiful and incredibly aromatic bundle.

The cannabis is grown at Lowell Farms (which has been growing the stuff since way back in 1909) using organic fertilizer and without the use of synthetic pesticides. Even better, Lowell Farms is committed to paying all farmers a living wage, and uses all natural materials from seed to sale. That's a high you can feel extra good about.

Can't swing the $400 price tag on the bouquet? Lowell Farms sells lots of other cannabis goodies (chocolates make sense for V-Day, we think), or you could always head down to your local dispensary for a grab-bag of edible goodies, or even get crafty with some weed butter and make your own. The marijuana bouquet, however, is by far the most novel gift we've seen this season. Happy budding romance!

Check out a few dreamy closeups of the bouquet below.

