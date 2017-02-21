Serious pizza enthusiasts are going for the record of world's longest pizza—and you're invited

Some very dedicated pizza lovers have a plan to break the world record for the longest pizza ever baked. If that is the kind of dream you can get behind, they’re inviting you to watch them as they make the attempt on April 9 at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana.

Currently, the Guinness Book of World Records gives the honor of longest pizza to a group in Naples, Italy. That team of 250 pizza makers worked together for more than six hours to make the 1.8 kilometer mega-pie. Guinness authorities will be on hand as this new team goes for a 2.13 kilometer record-breaker.

Seventeen pizzerias from around the country are collaborating on the pizza, including representatives from Pennsylvania’s Punxsy Pizza, Brown Dog Pizza from Colorado, Bay Area chain Pizza My Heart, and the local Gina's Pizza. The attempt is being organized by PizzaOvens.com, a commercial pizza-making equipment retailer who will be donating the pizza and all financial proceeds to area homeless shelters. All of the ingredients and supplies have been donated as well, including dough prepared by the certified gluten-free Venice Bakery.

While there’s nothing wrong with just watching a bunch of people cook a really giant pizza, there will also be a variety of food, music and entertainment available at the Speedway for those who want to make a day of it.

The attempt to create the world’s longest pizza will take place April 9 from 10am to 7pm at the Auto Club Speedway in Fontana. Admission is free.

