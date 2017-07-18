Six dating app turnoffs that will always make us swipe left

Swiping singles, take note: some things just don't fly, even in the anonymous world of internet and app dating. Avoid these profile pitfalls (and these, too) for a better chance at finding love!

The gym rat: Your gym is your second home? Perfect. Does it also offer a candlelit dinner for two? We'll be right there.

The headshot profile pic: Are you looking for a date or representation? And no, we're not interested in watching your reel.

The good vibes guy: Positive vibes only? Guess we won't make the cut. With a mantra that basic, you'll have better luck at the Paul Smith wall.

The angel-wing mural portrait: This does not make you look like an ethereal beauty. This makes you look like a thousand other dorks with the same photo.

The frat star: Sure, keg stands and backward caps got you and your housemates a lot of attention in college, but it's time to grow up and retire those Greek letters, bro.

The so-called self-employed visionary: Save your story about the "production company" you run; we'll reserve the fiction for our summer reads, not the dating scene.

