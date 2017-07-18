  • Blog
  • Sex & Dating
Six dating app turnoffs that will always make us swipe left

By Kate Wertheimer Posted: Tuesday July 18 2017, 12:50pm

Illustrations by Amelia Giller

Swiping singles, take note: some things just don't fly, even in the anonymous world of internet and app dating. Avoid these profile pitfalls (and these, too) for a better chance at finding love!

The gym rat: Your gym is your second home? Perfect. Does it also offer a candlelit dinner for two? We'll be right there.

The headshot profile pic: Are you looking for a date or representation? And no, we're not interested in watching your reel.

The good vibes guy: Positive vibes only? Guess we won't make the cut. With a mantra that basic, you'll have better luck at the Paul Smith wall.

The angel-wing mural portrait: This does not make you look like an ethereal beauty. This makes you look like a thousand other dorks with the same photo.

The frat star: Sure, keg stands and backward caps got you and your housemates a lot of attention in college, but it's time to grow up and retire those Greek letters, bro.

The so-called self-employed visionary: Save your story about the "production company" you run; we'll reserve the fiction for our summer reads, not the dating scene.

What turns you off? Tweet us @timeoutla #swipeleft.

Staff writer
By Kate Wertheimer 292 Posts

Kate is Time Out Group's Global Travel Editor. Her wanderlust is (mostly) satisfied by the sparkling sprawl of cities across the world, and though she often makes a break for the mountains, desert or coast, exploring the streets of a new metropolis is her favorite part of every trip. Follow her on Instagram @kate_em_up.

For any feedback or for more information email

