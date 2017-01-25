Six dating app turnoffs that will always make us swipe left

Swiping singles, take note: some things just don't fly, even in the anonymous world of internet and app dating. Avoid these profile pitfalls for a better chance at finding love!

The car selfie: Traffic is bad, but not bad enough for you to stroke your ego and snap a pic. Both hands on the wheel, or we're signaling left.

The Snapchat filterer: Given that you don't actually have glitter radiating from your head, dog whiskers or huge eyes and a tiny nose, we're swiping left. We're not looking to date an anime character.

The pic with a celeb: We live in a city where there is always a celebrity within a three-block radius. This is L.A.; no one is impressed.

The biannual visitor: You live 3,487 miles away? Sorry, but we draw the line at Sylmar. Next time you're looking for a companion during your layover, try the In-N-Out line at LAX.

The group-photo enthusiast: Don't make us work so hard to figure out who you are. If your beach BBQ friends aren't coming on the date, don't put 'em in your profile.

The proud UCB grad: So you listed Upright Citizens Brigade under education? Guaranteed to be the only time you make us laugh.

