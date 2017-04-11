  • Blog
Smorgasburg LA is putting an egg on everything this weekend

By Michael Juliano Posted: Tuesday April 11 2017, 11:53am

Photograph: Courtesy Smorgasburg LA

We'll let the kids stick to the Easter egg hunts this weekend while we stuff our faces with the good stuff: actual edible eggs. Forget hard boiled and dyed, we want them fried, scrambled, poached, mixed with cheese, running off of a sandwich, you name it. Thankfully, one Arts District marketplace is doing just that this weekend.

Smorgasburg LA is hosting "Put an Egg on Everything Day" this Sunday in celebration of Easter. Instead of an Easter brunch at a single venue, a whole bunch of vendors at the food-focused market will be serving egg-centric dishes just for the occasion.

Featured dishes include a bacon and egg special from Goa Taco, an omelet-topped pad Thai from Sticky Rice on Wheels, and roe (i.e. fish eggs) and uni-topped oysters from the Jolly Oyster.

Here's a preview of some of the other egg dishes being served at Smorgasburg this weekend.

All photographs courtesy Smorgasburg LA.

 

Grilled cheese from Cheezus

 

 

 

Fried chicken sandwich from Banh Oui

 

 

 

 

 

Dumplings from Brothecary

 

 

 

 

 

Sandwich from Caló Provisions

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shakshuka from Hummus Yummy

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arepa from Sus Arepas

 

 

 

 

 

Smorgasburg LA is open from 10am to 4pm inside of ROW DTLA (777 Alameda Ave). Admission is free (though you have to pay per vendor). If you show up early this Sunday you can nab a signed copy of the Lucky Peach cookbook All About Eggs. If you miss out on the egg edition of the market, Smorgasburg returns to the same spot every Sunday.

Staff writer
By Michael Juliano 600 Posts

Michael oversees the Things to Do section along with comedy coverage as associate editor at Time Out Los Angeles. He has a soft spot for deli sandwiches and Disneyland. Follow him on Twitter at @mjuliano.

For any feedback or for more information email

