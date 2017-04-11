Smorgasburg LA is putting an egg on everything this weekend

We'll let the kids stick to the Easter egg hunts this weekend while we stuff our faces with the good stuff: actual edible eggs. Forget hard boiled and dyed, we want them fried, scrambled, poached, mixed with cheese, running off of a sandwich, you name it. Thankfully, one Arts District marketplace is doing just that this weekend.

Smorgasburg LA is hosting "Put an Egg on Everything Day" this Sunday in celebration of Easter. Instead of an Easter brunch at a single venue, a whole bunch of vendors at the food-focused market will be serving egg-centric dishes just for the occasion.

Featured dishes include a bacon and egg special from Goa Taco, an omelet-topped pad Thai from Sticky Rice on Wheels, and roe (i.e. fish eggs) and uni-topped oysters from the Jolly Oyster.

Here's a preview of some of the other egg dishes being served at Smorgasburg this weekend.

All photographs courtesy Smorgasburg LA.

Smorgasburg LA is open from 10am to 4pm inside of ROW DTLA (777 Alameda Ave). Admission is free (though you have to pay per vendor). If you show up early this Sunday you can nab a signed copy of the Lucky Peach cookbook All About Eggs. If you miss out on the egg edition of the market, Smorgasburg returns to the same spot every Sunday.

