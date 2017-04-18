Super popular Canadian retailer Aritzia opens its first flagship store in L.A.

L.A.'s fashion bloggers and it girls (and guys) have known about Canadian retailer Aritzia for years, but it wasn't until last Thursday that Angelenos could shop the brand's affordable, trendy looks from the comfort of their own city.

The 30-year-old company, based out of Vancouver, marks its entry into Los Angeles with an 11,000-square-foot flagship store at the Westfield Century City, the company's first L.A. store and its eighth North American location. The store boasts a custom herringbone marble floor (#ihavethisthingwithfloors), curated art and sculptures, wall murals and plants throughout. If you're looking for a private shopping experience, check out Aritzia's 400-square-foot VIP shopping area, with a homey, vintage-inspired feel. Custom playlists by Aritzia's in-house music director play throughout the space.

Aritzia's new space comes as part of Westfield Century City's ambitious $800-million renovation (one that will bring Mario Batali's Eataly to the city, as well). So far, so good! Find the store on the first floor of the mall (10250 Santa Monica Blvd, 90067) from 10am to 9pm Monday through Saturday, and 11am to 7pm on Sunday.

Check out photos of the new space below:

