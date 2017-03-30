Take a step back to the Jazz Age at this weekend's Roaring Twenties Street Jam

There is a lot to like about how we remember the 1920s. Aside from that pesky Prohibition situation, the style was great, the jazz was hot and America was going through major change. This weekend, you'll get a chance to step back to the era of Fitzgerald and Ellington at the Roaring Twenties Street Jam.

A post shared by John Akridge (@nonchalant1930) on Sep 28, 2016 at 9:25am PDT

The weekend-long affair starts on Saturday with dance classes that will teach you how to do the Charleston, tango and other period dances. And you'll want those skills to show off between cocktails at the speakeasy-themed party at Set Shop in the Arts District on Saturday night.

A post shared by Bubble Lee (@bubblelee_acb) on Sep 28, 2016 at 3:37pm PDT

Sunday is the big event with a 1920s style lawn party in Griffith Park. Dress in your best vintage clothing and prepare to spend the day riding the merry-go-round, dancing to music from the period, shopping a vendor village and checking out some cool classic cars that have somehow managed to survive since pretty much the earliest days of passenger cars.

A post shared by Zuzu (@forzuzu) on Sep 26, 2016 at 7:06pm PDT

Each individual event is ticketed separately or available in packages, so you can customize just how much Jazz Age you need in your life. And even though they didn't have Instagram back in the 1920s, as these attendees of the last Street Jam show, you'll be guaranteed some fabulous photo ops.



A post shared by John Akridge (@nonchalant1930) on Sep 25, 2016 at 7:11pm PDT

The Roaring Twenties Street Jam takes place April 1 and 2 at various times and locations. The Lawn Party is at the merry-go-round in Griffith Park on April 2 from noon to 6:30pm. Tickets are available online, prices and packages range from $22 to $225.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.