TAO Group brings a Las Vegas nightlife complex to Hollywood

The nightlife super-brand TAO Group, long established in Las Vegas and New York City, has finally arrived in Los Angeles. And they apparently weren’t content to just test out the waters with the opening of a single new club. Instead, the group simultaneously opened an entire dining, drinking and dancing complex in Hollywood, adjacent to the forthcoming Dream Hotel.

TAO’s new complex includes an outpost of their namesake venue, however this TAO features an Asian-inspired dining room and cocktail lounge, though not the full dance club that might be familiar to those who have made a night of it at the Las Vegas location. For that experience, club-goers will want to go to Avenue, a new iteration of the famed New York City nightspot of the same name.

For sustenance to power all that drinking and partying, there are two additional restaurants. They’ve brought their Beauty & Essex brand over from its Lower East Side origins and even tossed in a late-night by-the-slice pizza joint known as Luchini Pizzeria (which, unlike your average pizzeria, will also have a full cocktail bar of its own, in case you’re not quite ready to call it a night).

As the Wrap reports, the opening of all four venues was celebrated with an invite-only "block party" last week that brought out a litany of entertainers and an impressive array of dining and nightlife world impresarios from across the country. It seems certain that this new pocket of Las Vegas in L.A. is going to be celebrity-spotting central for the foreseeable future.

