The 6 best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, April 6-9

Who: RVCA

The skate- and surfwear giant is holding a blowout warehouse sale all weekend with men's and women's goods majorly marked down. Shop swimwear, shoes, sunglasses, hoodies, tees—in both streetwear and more trend-driven styles—at the Orange County affair. We know it can seem like a trek, but at rock-bottom prices, it’s totally worth the drive.

Where: 17822 Gillette Ave, Irvine,

When: Thursday, April 6 and Friday April 7 from 10am to 8pm and Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 from 9am to 7pm

Who: Need Supply Co.

You don’t have to technically be friends and family to take advantage of the indie brand online retailer’s current sale to save 20 percent on such coveted goods as Martiniano flats, Pamela Love jewels and Acne Studios sunnies (just to name a few). Just use the code “FAMANDFREN” when you make your purchase.

Where: Online

When: now through Friday, April 7 (end of day)

Who: Staud

Are you kicking yourself for missing the it-girl brand’s major studio sale last weekend? Well, there’s good news for you: online shoppers can still score 20 percent off Staud’s collection—excluding bags—as part of their extended spring sale. Their best-selling Parker jumpsuits, wide-leg Monte pants and silky, pajama-style Pietro culottes are just a few of the pretty things you might want to toss into that shopping cart.

Where: Online

When: While discounted supplies last

Who: Show Me Your Mumu

Whether or not you were lucky enough to score tickets to sold-out Coachella this year, chances are high you’ve got plenty of places to wear the fun, feminine, modern-boho styles by this L.A.-made brand. That’s why their sample sale this weekend can really come in handy. Think floral prints, rompers, vintage-inspired tees, and—you guessed it—mumus (albeit cool, updated versions of the flowy style) all for between 50 to 70 percent off.

Where: 2420 E 8th St, Los Angeles

When: Friday, April 7 from 8am to 6pm and Saturday, April 8 from 10am to 2pm

