The 6 best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, March 29–April 2

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Rent The Runway

We know a lot of you out there are already big supporters of the affordable, rent-able designer dresses, bags and more from the site—but now you can score pieces from labels like Diane Von Furstenberg and Badgley Mischka (among many, many more) for keeps at a sample sale where sought-after styles will be seriously marked down.

Where: 741 N La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles

When: Wednesday, March 29 through Saturday, April 1 from 10am to 8pm and Sunday, April 2 from 10am to 6pm

Who: The Office of Angela Scott

If you’ve always wanted to own a pair of the Los Angeles shoe designer’s loafers, oxfords, sneakers or any other punky-meets-traditional styles, but haven’t had the cash flow—the time is now. Thursday and Friday shoppers can take as much as 80 percent off fall 2016 footwear starting at women’s size 36 and men’s size 41.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Mezzanine 5, Los Angeles

When: Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 from 9am to 6pm

Who: Lykke Wullf

The vintage-inspired and L.A.-made line—best known for its bum-loving, high-waisted pant styles—is making room for new goodies with a Spring Cleaning sale at designer Jemma Swatek’s DTLA studio. In addition to samples and even more markdowns on already reduced styles, Jemma is bringing some pieces from her own personal stash to sell.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Suite 921A, Los Angeles

When: Friday, March 31 from 9am to 7pm

Who: Staud

This certified cool-girl brand is hosting a weekend-long Spring Cleaning sale at its Arts District studio. Lovers of the modern model-approved clothing (Emily Ratajkowski is an admittedly big fan) and bags can save up to 70 percent on past season pieces. We’re crossing our fingers that a few of Staud’s perfect jumpsuits, culottes and blouses will be in the mix. FYI, this one’s cash only so hit the ATM before heading over.

Where: 120 N Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

When: Friday, March 31 from noon to 7pm, Saturday, April 1 from 9am to 6pm, and Sunday, April 2 from 10am to 5pm

Who: SoulCycle

Stock up on the spinning studio’s signature activewear during their first-ever L.A. warehouse sale. Head to the Greenhouse at Culver City’s cool new shopping center the Platform—just above SoulCycle’s location there—to find logo emblazoned leggings, tanks, sweats and more up to 40 percent off.

Where: 8820 Washington Blvd, Suite 301, Culver City

When: Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1 from 11am to 8pm, and Sunday, April 2 from 11am to 3pm

Who: Desiree Klein, Pari Desai, Vere Verto, The Palatines, Nancy Stella Soto

At this multi-brand event, taking place at Desiree Klein’s East Hollywood storefront, not only will all these local labels be showing off their latest Spring/Summer releases, but they’ll be bringing along some sale pieces from last season and earlier. Slides, leather bags, modern, minimalist separates and lightweight knits are all some of the things you can expect to shop at this one-day-only sale.

Where: 1709 N Kenmore Ave, Los Angeles

When: Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 from 11am to 5pm

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.