The best romantic movie screenings happening this Valentine's Day

The world is full of romantic, creative date ideas—but sometimes you just want to fall back on the ultimate classic, dinner and a movie. Coupled-up or single, you might be looking for a big screen love story this Valentine’s Day season, so we’ve rounded up the best special screenings going on at some of the best movie theaters around town (if you’re not quite in the mood for just going down to the multiplex for the new Fifty Shades of Grey flick, that is).

2/3: It Happened One Night, 5:30pm at the Norton Simon Museum

2/3: Husbands and Wives, 7:30pm at Cinefamily

2/10: La La Land (featuring a Q&A with Damien Chazelle), 7:30pm and At Long Last Love, 10:10pm (double feature) at New Beverly Cinema

2/10: Ball of Fire, 5:30pm at the Norton Simon Museum

2/10: Moulin Rouge!, 11:59pm at Landmark Nuart

2/10-19: Lady and the Tramp, various times at El Capitan

2/11: Singing in the Rain, 5:30pm at the Rialto Theater

2/11: Lost in Translation, 7:30pm at the Palace Theater

2/11: The Princess Bride, 6pm at Million Dollar Theater

2/11: Saturday Morning Cartoons: Love Stories, 11am at Cinefamily

2/11: La La Land, 6:30pm and At Long Last Love, 9:10pm (double feature) at New Beverly Cinema

2/12: Breakfast at Tiffany’s, 7:30pm at Egyptian Theater

2/12: An Affair to Remember: 60th Anniversary Edition, 2pm and 7pm at Regal L.A. Live

2/13: Casablanca, 7:30pm at Egyptian Theater

2/14: The Notebook, 7pm at the Los Angeles Theater

2/14: Casablanca, 7:30pm at Egyptian Theater

2/17: Barefoot in the Park, 5:30pm at the Norton Simon Museum

2/23: Harold and Maude, 5:30pm at the Norton Simon Museum

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.