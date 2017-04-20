The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, April 20-24

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Veda

Fashion girls are pretty much freaking out about this edgy brand’s online warehouse sale—which is going on right freakin’ now. Act fast to snag pieces like summery cotton tops for around the $50 mark, knit maxi dresses for $125, and, yup, even Veda’s sought-after suede and leather jackets for around $425.

Where: thisisveda.com

When: Now through Sunday, April 23

Who: Karen Kane

Dozens of dresses, tops, tees and more will be discounted at the California designer’s sample sale in Vernon. On Thursday only, you can also shop Kane’s website and use the code FLASH to take an additional 20 percent off already marked-down merchandise.

Where: 2275 E 37th St, Los Angeles

When: Thursday, April 20 and Friday, April 21 from 10:30am to 4pm, and Saturday, April 22 from 10am to 2pm

Who: Splendid, 7 For All Mankind, Ella Moss

The best news about this factory sale at the three brands’ Vernon HQ—besides the fact that you can get super-soft tees to wear all year, expertly-made denim and other fashionable basics for between $5 and $20—is that they’ll be popping up once a month. So if you can’t make it to the one-day sale this time around, you can rest easy knowing another shot at the savings is just around the corner.

Where: 5500 S Boyle Ave, Vernon

When: Friday, April 21 from 8am to 2pm

Who: Zero + Maria Cornejo

Luckily, you don’t have to be in the Big Apple to take advantage of New York-based contemporary womenswear brand Zero + Maria Cornejo’s upcoming sample sale. With pieces up to 80 percent off, shoppers can score dresses for as low as $150, pants marked down to as little as $125, and swimwear starting at just $40 (among other finds). The sale goes live on Friday.

Where: zeromariacornejo.com

When: Friday April 21 through Monday, April 24

Who: Line and Dot

Take up to 70 percent off the flirty, feminine styles at the trendy womenswear brand’s one-day-only sample sale in Vernon.

Where: 2807 Santa Fe Ave, Vernon

When: Saturday, April 22 from 9am to 1pm

