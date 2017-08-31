The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, Aug 31-Sept 5

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Of A Kind

For its first-ever sample sale, the online retailer—which specializes in championing emerging designers—is taking between 40 and 90 percent off pieces like batik printed shorts by Wren ($35), a Faircloth & Supply plaid babydoll dress ($135) and a VeraMeat cuff ($75). Things are moving insanely fast and many items have already managed to sell out, so head to the password-secured page (you just need to give them your email address) to grab some of these limited edition goods.

Where: Online

When: Thu, Aug 31 through Mon, Sept 4

Who: Myrtle

In honor of the holiday, the Echo Park boutique is offering 20 percent off new fall merchandise, like Rachel Antonoff sweatshirts and tees, Heinui jumpsuits and vintage dresses, plus an additional 20 percent off already marked down pieces like swimwear by Pale and Samantha Pleet, chambray dresses and tops by Father’s Daughter, and Wren sandals. For those who can’t make it to the shop, the discount can also be applied online—just use code “LABOR20” at checkout.

Where: 2213 Sunset Blvd and online

When: Thu, Aug 31 through Mon, Sept 4

Who: Lulu & Georgia

The chic homegoods retailer is having a tiered sale: save 10 percent off $300 with code “GOOD,” 15 percent off $550 with code “BETTER,” 20 percent off $800 with code “BEST,” and 25 percent off $1500 or more with code “BANANAS.” Pieces you might want to consider? Southwestern-style rugs, palm leaf print throw pillows and Moroccan leather poufs—but there’s a ton to choose from.

Where: Online

When: Through Tue, Sept 5

Who: Callahan

Enter code “SEEYASUMMER” to take 30 percent off both sale and regularly priced pieces by the L.A.-based label. As an added bonus, the brand will donate 10 percent of sales to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. If you’re not yet familiar with Callahan, think boyfriend-fit sweaters, clingy knit dresses, open-back tops and other sexy, but easy-to-wear garments.

Where: Online

When: Through Mon, Sept 4

Who: Montce

The super sexy swimwear brand is offering up to 75 percent off sale suits, and there’s a ton of bikini sets, separates and one pieces to be found below the $100 mark.

Where: Online

When: Through Mon, Sept 4

Who: The Way U

The label—which specializes in colorful, handwoven mochilas and clutches by female artisans of the Wayuu tribe—is slashing items in the sale section to 50 percent off, and all full price items will be 30 percent off with the code "LABORDAY." The Way U also gives an additional 10 percent of sales back to the women for schooling, medical bills and other living expenses.

Where: Online

When: Through Mon, Sept 4

Who: Frankie’s Bikinis

Take 30 percent off practically every suit on the bikini brand’s site—including a few of Frankie’s signature crochet pieces—using the code “TAKE30.” During this promotion you can also earn free shipping on domestic orders.

Where: Online

When: through Mon, Sept 4

Who: Staud

L.A. fashion girls’ favorite brand is offering 30 percent off all inventory (minus handbags and accessories), which includes linen jumpsuits, embroidered tees and tanks, swimwear and silky pajama-style tops among so many other cool pieces.

Where: Online

When: Through Mon, Sept 4

Who: Town Clothes

Because the L.A.-based brand is making the move to a new DTLA studio, a ton of pieces from the FW 2016 and samples from the SS 2017 collection will be priced between $40 to $100 via a special Instagram sale. Shoppers can also find a few one-offs for $30 to $80. In addition to what you’ll find auctioned off on that feed, Town Clothes’ website will have the current spring collection marked to 50 percent off.

Where: @townclothes_samplesale

When: Fri, Sept 1 through Tue, Sept 5

Who: Bando

Whether or not you missed last weekend’s epic warehouse sale, the playful brand is still offering an incentive to shop. Spend $50 this holiday weekend and you can pick a free gift: heart-shaped sunnies, “Endless Summer” coozies and pins, or party straws. Bando’s also giving you free shipping—and no code is required.

Where: Online

When: Fri, Sept 1 through Mon, Sept 4

Who: Honest Hazel

Try the beauty blogger-faved cactus collagen eye gel patches for 30 percent off with th ecode “LABORDAY.” Pop them on overnight to perk up in the morning, prep for makeup or to stay hydrated on plane rides and you’ll notice brighter, de-puffed and moisturized under eyes.

Where: Online

When: Fri, Sept 1 through Mon, Sept 4

