The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, August 17-20

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Vere Verto

Save 40 percent off the cool L.A. bag brand’s convertible crossbodies, hip packs, backpacks and, yes, even its sought after bucket bags in select colors during an end-of-season sale.

Where: online

When: while stock lasts

Who: Intentionally Blank

You’ve probably seen the L.A. footwear brand’s '90s-inspired clogs, mules, sandals, slides, pumps and more via the coolest retailers around (Urban Outfitters, Need Supply, and the Dreslyn to name a few) and now you can take 40 to 60 percent off select styles during an online warehouse sale. The goodies range from $50 to about $190 and stock is moving quickly.

Where: online

When: while stock lasts

Who: Maxfield

If you’re not familiar with this upscale retailer, suffice it to say that this is one of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s favorite places to shop. Currently, both L.A. locations (WeHo and Malibu) have a ton of super-stylish brands on sale for up to 60 percent off during its spring/summer sale.

Where: 8825 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood and 3939 Cross Creek Rd, Malibu

When: while stock lasts

Who: Illesteva

We live in Southern California, so the majority of us are always on a quest to find a new pair of perfect shades. Enter the celebrity-loved (Beyoncé and Bella Hadid are fans) eyewear brand’s sale at the Grove all weekend long. Shoppers will get 60 percent off past season styles of sunnies, frames and bags. It’s all happening in the shopping center’s Grand Lobby.

Where: 189 The Grove Dr

When: Thu, Aug 17 from 10am to 9pm, Fri, Aug 17 and Sat, Aug 19 from 10am to 10pm, and Sun, Aug 20 from 10am to 8pm

Who: Christy Dawn, Buck Mason, Staud, Garrett Leight and more

A dream team of fashionable Angelenos’ favorite indie brands are heading to Downtown’s elite shopping center in the making, ROW DTLA, for a mega sale that also happens to benefit A Walk on Water, an organization that offers surf therapy to special needs children. Besides the aforementioned labels, Solid & Striped, Marais, Live the Process and Rosa Shop Vintage will all offer major discounts. And as an added bonus, you can grab lunch or snacks from one of several tasty food trucks that will be on hand, especially at Smorgasburg on Sunday.

Where: 777 Alameda St

When: Sat, August 19 and Sun August 20 from 11am to 6pm

