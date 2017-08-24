The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, August 24-27

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Staud

Save 25 percent off the cool girl brand’s summer “swimmer print” pieces including lace-up tops, camisoles and slip dresses, but the online sale section also includes marked other down gems like silky jumpsuits, tie-up tops, cozy hoodies and more.

Where: Online

When: While stock lasts

Who: Echo and Air

During this weekend’s Artists and Fleas market in Venice, the minimalist L.A. brand will be offering press samples, one-of-a-kinds, overstock and other discounts.

Where: 1010 Abbot Kinney Blvd

When: Sat, Aug 26 from 11am to 6pm

Who: Janessa Leone

Some of the most stylish celebrities—like Chrissy Teigen, Kendall Jenner and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley—are fans of this local hat maker. During an unprecedented warehouse sale in Downtown Los Angeles, shoppers can save up to 80 percent off tons of cool accessories.

Where: 777 S Alameda St

When: Sat, Aug 26 and Sun, Aug 27 from 10am to 5pm

Who: Bando

Not only can lovers of the cult-fave brand save up to 70 percent off Bando’s clothes, accessories, stationary and tech goodies, but shoppers of this weekend’s sale will also be thrilled to find stuff by Intentionally Blank, Dusen Dusen, Samantha Pleet, Pared eyewear and more. Like a surprise? Curated mystery boxes worth $125 will also be available for just $50.

Where: 1110 N Beachwood Dr

When: Sat, Aug 26 and Sun, Aug 27 from 10am to 4pm

Who: Heather Taylor Home

During the first-ever sample sale, the home goods designer is offering up to 75 percent off napkins, tablecloths, scarves, pillows and blankets. Plus, shoppers will be treated to Flower Press cookies and coffee.

Where: 1424 N Orange Grove Ave

When: Sun, Aug 27 from 8am to 1pm

