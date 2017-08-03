The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, August 3-7

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Poolside Collective

Being that it’s been in the low 90s all week long, it’s a safe assumption that some of you have been living in beachwear. And if you haven’t been, perhaps it’s because you still need to invest in some cute stuff. Luckily, Poolside Collective’s customizable straw bags and hats are currently 15 percent off—when you use the code AUGWEEKEND—through Monday. While you’re there, be sure to sign up for a chance to win a bachelorette giveaway of goodies including Frank body scrub, Neutrogena sunscreen, a Swimsuits For All gift certificate and more here.

Where: Online

When: Through Mon, Aug 7

Who: Rodarte

Another elusive, hush-hush sale by the celebrity-loved label is set for this Thursday and Friday and besides the fact that shoppers can save 60 to 80 percent off ready-to-wear styles and those coveted “Radarte” tees and sweatshirts, we can’t really give you any more details. For the exact time and place, you’ll have to shoot an email to info@rodarte.net and save yourself a spot.

Where: RSVP at info@rodarte.net for details

When: Thu, Aug 3 and Fri, Aug 4

Who: Esquivel

As you might expect, the handcrafted boots, oxfords and slip-on mules that are made in designer George Esquivel’s Orange County atelier don’t come cheap (nor should they). That said, fans and followers of the brand are at an advantage when the season comes to a close and old samples have got to move out make way for new ones. Enter this weekend’s sample sale, where shoppers can take an impressive 50 to 80 percent off select styles at Esquivel’s 3rd Street store.

Where: 8309 W 3rd St

When: Thu, Aug 3 through Sun, Aug 6 from 10am to 5pm

Who: Frame

This model favorite denim brand is slashing prices on past season styles of jeans, jackets, leather outerwear and more during a Culver City warehouse sale where shoppers can save between 40 and 80 percent.

Where: 8509 Steller Dr

When: Fri, Aug 4 from 8:30am to 6pm and Sat, Aug 5 from 8:30am to 1:30pm

Who: Intentionally Blank

You’ve probably already seen—and salivated over—the L.A.-based shoe brand’s slides, mules, booties and sandals via stockists like Need Supply, Urban Outfitters and the Dreslyn as well as on the feet of pretty much every cool girl in town. But maybe you hadn’t yet heard that designer Ty McBride has actually opened a shoppable studio in the city. And this Saturday the location is the home to Intentionally Blank’s biggest sale yet, during Chinatown Nights. The warehouse sale will offer past season shoe styles and apparel for as much as 60 percent off—plus 15 percent off the fall collection. And a live deejay and open bar certainly sweeten the deal.

Where: 939A N Hill St

When: Sat, Aug 5 from 6 to 10pm

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.