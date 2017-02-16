The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, Feb 15-20

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Joie, Equipment, Current/Elliott

Shop irregular pieces by these beloved casual wear brands, including denim and bohemian blouses for just $20, which is up to 50 percent off already-reduced merchandise. The irregularities vary from damages to slightly off sizing, some more visible than others.

Where: 5201 S Santa Fe Ave, Vernon

When: Wednesday, February 15 through Friday, February 17 from 10am to 6pm

Who: A.L.C.

If you missed last weekend’s sample sale featuring plenty of Andrea Lieberman’s modern city-girl staples, then you’ll be happy to hear this news: for one more day only, pick up leather jackets, knits, and more past season styles for 30 to 70 percent off. This might be your last chance for a while.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Ste 402, Los Angeles

When: Thursday, February 16 from 10am to 4pm

Who: Jill Aiko Yee

The L.A.-based designer, whose modern women’s workwear is made piece-by-piece in Yee’s DTLA studio, is marking down select garments on her website for a limited time. Save up to 50 percent on minimalist blouses, dresses, tees and tunics during the label’s "Black and White" sale. No code is necessary to cash in on the savings, and the discount will be available through the weekend.

Where: Online

When: Thursday, February 16 through Sunday, February 20

Who: LOV Project, Bel Kazan, Daughters of Culture, and more

The Daily Dose Café in Downtown’s Arts District is the setting for a multi-brand sample sale this Sunday. Bohemian, travel-inspired womenswear and activewear will be among the marked-down offerings at the one-day-only sale.

Where: 1820 Industrial St #260, Los Angeles

When: Sunday, February 19 from 10am to 4pm

