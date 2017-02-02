The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, Feb 2-5

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Reformation

Stylish babes of Los Angeles know that the sexiest (and most sustainable) wardrobe staples come from local brand Reformation, so it’s obviously an epic affair during the rare times the label hosts a sample sale. Well, fashion girls better start lining up (yes, there will be lines) because Ref is heading to Culver City’s Platform for a three-day blowout where favorites from past seasons—including rompers, slip dresses and off-the-shoulder tops—will be up to 80 percent off.

Where: 8850 Washington Blvd, Culver City

When: Thursday, February 7 to Sunday, February 5 from 10am to 7pm

Who: Cult Gaia

Bloggers can’t get enough of this local label’s printed turbands (tuban + headband, if you’re not familiar) and coveted bamboo handbags. While the latter won’t be available at Saturday’s sample sale in Santa Monica (sorry ladies!), shoppers will still be able pick up Cult Gaia’s signature headpieces, and past seasons' patterned tops, dresses and skirts, ranging from just $10 to $30.

Where: 395 Santa Monica Place, Space 159, Santa Monica

When: Saturday, February 4 from 10am to 7pm

Who: Botanica Workshop, Maria Dora & more

At their shared studio in Highland Park (located just next door to the neighborhood’s super fashionable shop Nonna), knitwear designer Maria Dora and sustainable lingerie label Botanica Workshop are inviting a few other L.A.-based brands over this Saturday for a one-day sale. Besides shopping previous collection pieces and one-offs from the two lines, those stopping by can browse '70s-inspired womenswear by Town Clothes, minimalist clothing and accessories by Are Studio, and sculptural poplin blouses by Fabiana Pigna. Items at the sale start at just $10 (for organic cotton undies) and a portion of proceeds from the day will benefit the National Immigration Law Center.

Where: 6189 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles

When: Saturday, February 4 from 10am to 3pm

Who: Diane’s Beachwear

In Southern California it’s never a bad time to stock up on great swimwear—particular when you can get it for between 50 and 90 percent off. Go-to beachwear retailer Diane’s—which carries labels including Vitamin A and Tori Praver—is having a major sale in honor of the upcoming Super Bowl. In addition to those aforementioned savings, shoppers can take advantage of a buy-three-get-one-free offer that covers bikinis, one pieces, coverups and other poolside essentials. Leave your big bags at home (they’re not allowed) and come with a good sense of your sizes because there’s no fitting room at the sale.

Where: 2401 208 St #4, Torrance

When: Saturday, February 4 from 7am to 5pm

