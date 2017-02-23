The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, Feb 24-26

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Halston Heritage

The American fashion label has been a major force since the 1970s, so you can count on all Halston Heritage pieces to be timelessly elegant. If you’re in need of a stylish wear-with-everything handbag, a cocktail dress for an upcoming black-tie affair, or fashion-forward (yet appropriate) office attire, the time to stock up is this Friday, when the Cooper Building hosts another semi annual sample sale where stock will be marked down by up to 70 percent.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, 6th floor, Los Angeles

When: Friday, February 24 from 9am to 4pm

Who: Frankies Bikinis

You don’t have to be a member of UCSB’s Delta Gamma sorority to hit up the bikini brand’s one-day surprise sale, despite the fact that the house will be hosting it. Styles from last year’s seasons will be going for 70 percent off. Sure it’s a little bit of a trek from L.A. but snagging the perfect suit is pretty much priceless, no?

Where: 6509 Picasso Rd, Goleta

When: Friday, February 24 from 11am to 2pm

Who: Joe’s Jeans

The beloved jean brand is holding a blowout warehouse sale this weekend at its Southeast L.A. headquarters. Among the massive markdowns, shoppers can expect to score jeans, jackets, and tops for men, women and children from around $5 to $50.

Where: 2340 S Eastern Ave, Commerce

When: Friday, February 24 and Saturday, February 25 from 10am to 5pm

Who: Ripley Rader

Actresses, bloggers, reality stars and so many other chic women who simply love to look like the life of the party look to the L.A.-based designer’s jumpsuits, dresses and separates that are pumped up with paillettes, bold floral patterns, exaggerated ruffles, or just simply ultra-flattering fits. This weekend you can grab select styles at Rader’s Hollywood loft for as much as 80 percent off during a three-day sale. Though the offers can also be taken advantage of online, if you’re in the area we recommend heading over to the sale IRL since the designer is notorious for making every affair into a party—bubbly and sweets always at the ready.

Where: 2241 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

When: Friday, February 24 from 4 to 8pm; Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26 from 10am to 4pm

Who: Bedhead Pajamas

Step up your sleepwear game with a pair of Bedhead’s printed pajama sets when the brand’s L.A. flagship store hosts a sample sale where super cute styles will be more than 50 percent off.

Where: 8336 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

When: Friday, February 24 from 10am to 7pm; Saturday, February 25 from 9am to 7pm, and Sunday, February 26 from 12pm to 6pm

