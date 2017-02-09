The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, Feb 9-11

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: A.L.C.

Andrea Lieberman’s insanely chic L.A.-based womenswear line is delighting its fashion-loving fans with a very rare, two-day sample sale at the Cooper Building in DTLA. If this sale is like previous one’s A.L.C. has offered, shoppers can expect to save as much as 70 percent off wholesale prices when they pick up past season pieces. We’re hoping to see the brand’s staples including modern-minimalist basics and leather jackets (we can dream, right?).

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Ste 402, Los Angeles

When: Thursday, February 9 and Friday, February 10 from 10am to 6pm

Who: Koral

Supermodels swear by the leggings (and other activewear staples) by this local brand, and now a one-day-only sample sale in Vernon promises to provide shoppers with edgy-cool (think cut-outs, mesh detail and shiny, leather-like finishes) sports bras, joggers, tanks and—yep—those coveted leggings, all for significantly slashed prices.

Where: 5524 Alcoa Ave, Vernon

When: Friday, February 10 from 10am to 5pm

Who: Eva Franco

You’re practically guaranteed to find a date-worthy dress at the L.A. designer’s sample sale this Friday and Saturday, considering the fact that her label is known for making flirty, traditionally feminine pieces. If the brand’s online sale section is any indication of what we might see, you can expect dresses, tops and skirts from previous seasons.

Where: 2100 E 14 Street, Los Angeles

When: Friday, February 10 from noon to 6pm and Saturday, February 11 from 11am to 4pm

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.