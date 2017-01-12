The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, Jan 12-16

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Individual Medley

As the Atwater Village-based shop moves out previous season merchandise, shoppers get to save ton on goods by the likes of Ilana Kohn, Mother Denim, Caron Callahan (the sought after sailor style pants!), Objects Without Meaning, Kate Miss and more. The online sale currently stocks plenty of knits, clogs, boots, dainty jewelry and outerwear. Just be sure to act fast, since inventory is limited.

Where: individualmedley.com

When: While inventory lasts

Who: Shop Super Street

Beloved by bloggers, this La Brea boutique expertly mixes street/skatewear and high-fashion pieces. For the first time since opening, Shop Super Street will be holding a warehouse sale in West Adams this Saturday, and fans of the retailer will be psyched to know that pieces by brands including Kenzo, Rodarte, HUF and Opening Ceremony will be marked down by up to 85 percent.

Where: 4300 W Jefferson Blvd, Ste 5, Los Angeles

When: Saturday, January 14 from 10am to 4pm

Who: Pari Desai

Last we checked, the local designer’s e-shop had it’s signature ribbed knits and more for up to 50 percent off, and now lovers of the label can save even more as it hosts an end-of-season warehouse sale in Hollywood where both Fall/Winter and Spring 2016 collections will be majorly marked down. This may be your last chance to scoop up these chic minimal dresses and separates from past seasons.

Where: 5658 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

When: Saturday, January 14 and Sunday January 15 from 11am to 7pm

Who: Callahan

Stock up on knitwear by the L.A.-based brand during this end-of-season online sale, including the best-selling boyfriend sweater for just $40, dusters and sweater dresses for $50, and sexy tops for between $20 and $30.

Where: shopcallahan.com

When: Through January 31 or while inventory lasts

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.