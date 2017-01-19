The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, Jan 19-22

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Ulla Johnson

The NYC-based designer’s modern boho goods draw an effortlessly cool clientele, and now L.A. fans of the brand can grab peasant blouses, billowy maxi dresses, bodysuits and more at seriously slashed prices during a two-day sample sale in Beverly Hills. A portion of sales will benefit the ACLA and the Southern Poverty Law Center, so you can also feel good about spending a little extra on yourself.

Where: 247 N La Peer Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Thursday, January 19 from 2pm to 5:30pm and Friday, January 20 from 10am to 5:30pm

Who: goop

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand is returning to Brentwood Country Mart, where it hosted a holiday pop-up shop, to cleanse past season merchandise at impressive prices. With a cool mix of emerging and new designers, shoppers can expect to find clothing, housewares, beauty, and accessories starting at just $10. Some particular deals to watch out for include luxe pajamas for $50, denim for $75, and stylish jumpsuits for $125.

Where: 225 26 St, Suite 38, Santa Monica

When: Friday, January 20 from 6 to 8pm, Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22 from 9am to 5pm

Who: Stone Cold Fox

Beloved by the city’s coolest girls, the local brand is marking down tons of old styles (think flirty rompers, crop tops, and date-night-ready dresses) at their recently expanded Venice storefront. All included goods will be priced below the $100 mark.

Where: 1629 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice

When: Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 from 11am to 6pm and Sunday, January 22 from 11am to 5pm

Who: Joe’s Jeans

The model faved denim brand is hitting up Santee Court Lofts Alley with unthinkable deals on some of its signature styles. With markdowns between 70 and 85 percent, both men and women’s jeans, jackets, tops, and more will be priced from just $5 to $20.

Where: 716 S Los Angeles St, Ste B, Los Angeles

When: Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21 from 10am to 4pm

Who: Callahan

Stock up on knitwear by the L.A.-based brand during this end-of-season online sale, including the best-selling boyfriend sweater for just $40, dusters and sweater dresses for $50, and sexy tops for between $20 and $30.

Where: shopcallahan.com

When: Through January 31 or while inventory lasts

