The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, Jan 5-8

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Creatures of Comfort

The contemporary clothing and accessories retailer’s winter sale continues, offering up to 60 percent off seasonal merchandise including wool cashmere coats, cardigans, corduroy pants and more by both Creatures’ house line, and other chic designers.

Where: creaturesofcomfort.us and 7971 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

When: While inventory lasts

Who: Pari Desai

Because this local designer happens to be an A.L.C. and Calvin Klein vet, you can count on her pieces to be modern, minimal and beautifully made. The ribbed knits Desai is known for—namely sleeveless shell tops, flared skirts, and raglan sweaters—are currently marked down by between 30 and 50 percent, as is all of her Fall/Winter 2016 collection. Markdowns are noted on the website, so there’s no code to memorize.

Where: pariesai.com

When: While inventory lasts

Who: Paige

The denim brand’s semi-annual sale boasts select styles as low as 50 percent off. In addition to plenty of flared, skinny and deconstructed jeans, shoppers will also find jackets, tops, sweaters, skirts, joggers and leggings among the marked-down goodies.

Where: paige.com and 189 The Grove Dr, Los Angeles

When: While inventory lasts

Who: Reformation

There’s still plenty of good stuff left in Ref’s major sale section, where flowy formal dresses, midriff bearing two-pieces, off-the-shoulder bodysuits, and other signature sexy pieces are up to 70 percent off. While you can shop some of these items at the label’s Melrose outpost, you’ll definitely find more styles and sizes online.

Where: thereformation.com and 8253 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood

When: While inventory lasts

Who: Mohawk General Store

The preferred shopping destination for many fashionable Eastsiders is still going strong with its seasonal sale. Though the Silver Lake brick-and-mortar won’t have the marked-down goods, you can shop them online. Currently, some things you can find for 30 percent off include crocodile-printed Robert Clergerie mules, Dries Van Noten painter pants and Raquel Allegra’s acid-dye tees—but these stylish goods are going fast.

Where: mohawkgeneralstore.com

When: while inventory lasts

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.