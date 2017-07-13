The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, July 13-17

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Staud

Good news for lovers of the L.A.-based, cool girl-approved label: during its ongoing spring collection sale, save 30 percent on the season’s safari-inspired shorts, trousers, and tie-front tops, as well as a smocked chiffon dress that’s perfect for wearing to summer weddings, a deliciously disco satin jumpsuit and more pieces you never knew you always needed.

Where: online

When: While stock lasts

Who: Need Supply

The indie designer retailer’s blowout sale keeps trucking on (not that we’re complaining) and among some of the stellar pieces you can score for under $100 are Otaat/Myers leather ring pouches, gold Modern Weaving earrings and Toit Volant tops. But to be honest, there’s plenty more where that came from.

Where: 3520 Council St, Suite C

When: While stock lasts

Who: Callahan

Known for its wear-all-year lightweight knits, this local brand will be moving out past season pieces (think boyfriend-fit sweaters, knit column dresses, crop tops and more) for sample sale prices. To get first dibs, be sure to sign up for their mailing list so you know as soon as it kicks off this Friday.

Where: online

When: Thursday, July 13 through Monday, July 17

Who: LACAUSA

When this locally made line has a sale, you can expect to find a ton of chic but breezy basics you’ll find yourself getting a ton of mileage out of. Samples and past season styles—including knit dresses, tie dye tops, slip dresses, silky wrap skirts and the brand’s signature sheer tanks—are among the finds you could score for starting at least 50 percent off retail costs.

Where: 4015 Sunset Blvd

When: Saturday, July 15 from 11am to 7pm and Sunday, July 16 from 11am to 6pm

Who: Mikoh

During the Cali brand’s major warehouse sale, swimwear starts at just $5 (no, that wasn’t a typo) and tops off at $35. Besides past season styles of Miko’s sexy signature suits, shoppers can pick up kid’s gear, cover ups and ready-to-wear pieces all for rock-bottom prices.

Where: 850 W 18th St, Costa Mesa

When: Saturday, July 15th and Sunday, July 16th from 8am to 1pm

