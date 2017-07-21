The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, July 20-23

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: The Odells, S’well, Kain, Brian Lichtenberg, More

Graphic tees, kaftans, espadrilles and water bottles are just a few of the finds to scoop up for a fraction of retail price during a sample sale at the Cooper Building, hosted by EM Productions.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Ste 402

When: Thu, Fri 10am–4pm

Who: Show Me Your Mumu

Grab tons of summery styles for 50 to 80 percent off during the beachy-boho brand’s weekend-long sample sale. Located at their DTLA headquarters, shoppers can expect to find plenty of the local line’s signature floral-printed pieces as well as other minis, maxis, bodysuits, rompers and more with a flirty, festive flair.

Where: 2420 E 8th St

When: Fri 8am–6pm, Sat 9am–4pm

Who: Michael Stars, DL1961

Here’s your chance to stock your closet full of essentials, namely soft, comfy tees, knit tops and loads of denim. The two brands are teaming up for a sample sale that will take 70 percent off pieces including jeans, T-shirts, casual cotton dresses and more—and the majority are under the $50 mark. Plus, the first 100 shoppers can save an additional 10 percent on their Michael Stars purchases.

Where: 12955 South Chadron Ave, Hawthorne

When: Fri 9am–5pm, Sat 8am–2pm

Who: Greylin

Head Downtown to save a bundle on the L.A. womenswear brand’s sophisticated, timeless staples during a three-day sample sale. Resort, spring/summer styles, as well as classic Greylin pieces will start as low as $10.

Where: 2812 S Grand Ave

When: Fri 8am–5pm; Sat, Sun 9am–1pm

