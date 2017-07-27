The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, July 27-30

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Lykke Wullf

The 1970s inspired local label will soon be moving into a new studio (don’t worry, it’s staying in DTLA), which means that designer Jemma Swatek is offering super discounted samples as well as 20 to 30 percent off both the Forever Collection (canvas painter pants, denim jumpsuits and overalls, ringer tees) and pieces from spring/summer 2017.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Ste 921A

When: Thu, July 27 and Fri, July 28 from 11am to 6pm

Who: Trina Turk/Mr Turk

Score women’s ready-to-wear, dresses, swim, accessories, and even menswear for majorly marked down prices. No kidding—pieces at the sale start at just $10.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Ste 542

When: Fri, July 28 from 9am to 3pm

Who: Haltson

Take up to 70 percent off the iconic label’s previous season ready-to-wear collection and evening wear, including a bargain rack that will have pieces for just $20. Shoppers can accessorize their fancy new threads with belts and shoes that will be going for just $10.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, 6th Fl

When: Fri, July 28 from 9am to 4pm

Who: Robert Rodriguez

At the designer’s bi-annual warehouse sale, past season pieces will be as much as 75 percent off regular price. We’re crossing our fingers for the line’s cool outerwear (suede moto jackets, cold shoulder blazers), ruffled blouses and sleek, high-waisted trousers.

Where: 860 S Los Angeles St, Lobby Suite F

When: Fri, July 28 from 9am to 4pm

Who: The Office of Angela Scott

At the cool footwear designer’s Melrose brick-and-mortar, shoppers can save up to 75 percent off, which means oxfords, boots, flats, sneakers and heels will start at just $100. Sizes on hand will range from 35 to 41.

Where: 7959 Melrose Ave

When: Fri, July 28, Sat, July 29 from 11am to 7pm, Sun, July 30 from noon to 5pm

Who: Kinsley James Couture Bridal

Heads up, all you brides-to-be: the designer bridal shop is hosting a one-day-only samples sale where shoppers can find incredible deals on coveted dresses. While we don’t know exactly what styles will be on hand (it’s top secret until the morning of the sale), the salon stocks such labels as Marchesa, Idan Cohen and Pallas Couture and gowns and accessories will be up to 70 percent off—which means everything will be priced between $800 and $7,000. Because a major crowd is anticipated, shoppers will be allowed in for just 40 minute increments, first-come first-served, and only three items in the dressing room at a time. And because this is a sample sale, all dresses will be the floor models from sizes 8 to 18.

Where: 8231 W 3rd St

When: Sat, July 29 from 10am to 2pm

