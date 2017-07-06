The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, July 6-12

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Need Supply

The indie retailer’s epic summer sale continues, with up to 70 percent off cool-girl approved clothing, jewelry, accessories and beauty. Some summer-ready things you might be able to find (if you act fast!) include white Acne Studios culottes, pink suede Creatures of Comfort slides and C/MEO Collective slip dresses.

Where: Online

When: While stock lasts

Who: Cleobella

If you’re game for a quick trip to Orange County, the beachy-boho brand’s summer sale should make it worth your while. Take up to 80 percent off pieces like jumpsuits, rompers, tunics, maxi dresses and more.

Where: 16792 14th St, Huntington Beach

When: Friday July 7th and Saturday, July 8th from 10am to 6pm

Who: Bliss and Mischief

The quintessentially California brand (think embroidered denim, worn-in tees and peasant blouses) is teaming up with fellow local lines Botanica Workshop, Crescioni and Freda Salvador for a studio sale L.A. fashion girls will not want to miss. Taking place at its Silver Lake studio, BAM’s blowout will offer at least 50 percent off past season, vintage and one-of-a-kind pieces. Shoppers can also stay caffeinated with pour over and cold brew coffee by Cheerio.

Where: 3520 Council St, Suite C

When: Saturday, July 8th from 10am to 5pm

Who: Tobi

The trend-driven clothing company will offer 50 percent off site wide, which means you can save a ton on summery shorts, dresses and rompers to wear all season long.

Where: Online

When: Sunday, July 9th through Wednesday, July 12th

