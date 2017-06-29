The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, June 29-July 4

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Staud

The latest drop of cool girl-approved clothing by this local brand is going for 25 percent off during this weekend’s online sale in honor of Independence Day. Some of the new things shoppers can score include whimsical summer dresses and tops (a slip dress with a swimmer print, a button down blouse with an embroidered crab) as well as belted jumpsuits, palm-print trousers and pajama-inspired tops. In other words, your favorite pieces for the season are here.

Where: staud.clothing

When: Now through Monday, July 3

Who: Elle-Est-Grece

Grecian sandals, off-the-shoulder tops and lace maxi dresses are among the trendy offerings that shoppers can take 20 percent off of through Tuesday when the contemporary clothing and accessories retailer holds a holiday sale. Use the code "HAPPY4TH" when you check out to get the savings.

Where: elle-est-grece.com

When: Through Tuesday, July 4

Who: Montce Swim

Anyone in the market for sexy, fit-focused swimwear (from teeny bikinis to lace-up one-pieces—with additional coverage options available) should head to the local swimwear brand’s site between now and Tuesday, since they can take 15 percent off red, white and blue suits (find them all here) with the code "REDWHITEANDYOU."

Where: montce.com

When: Through Tuesday, July 4

Who: The Way U

During their site-wide Fourth of July sale, save 20 percent on the charitable brand’s colorful, traditionally woven bags and clutches (crafted by the women of Columbia’s Wayuu tribe) when you use the code "redwhiteandcute" during checkout.

Where: thewayu.com

When: Through Tuesday, July 4

Who: The Radder, KKIBO, Cloth Object, Ermie

Among the offerings of this stellar studio sale—featuring all local makers—are past and present season clothing, bags, jewelry, ceramics, books and vintage. Plus Ermie will be selling silk printed and hand-dyed fabric to anyone down for a DIY project.

Where: 4512 Eagle Rock Blvd, Suite B

When: Friday, June 30 from 1pm to 5pm

