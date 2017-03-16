The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, March 15-19

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: La Perla

Time to upgrade your underwear situation: luxury lingerie retailer La Perla is hosting a five-day blowout where swimwear and plenty of super-sexy underthings will be offered at rock-bottom prices. This major shopping event will be highlighted with a live DJ and drinks (because shopping for underwear should be fun, no?). One caveat: attendees need to RSVP here in advance—but we swear the five seconds of effort will be worth it.

Where: 741 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood

When: Wednesday, March 15 through Saturday, March 18 from 10am to 8pm and Sunday, March 19 from 10am to 6pm

Who: Karen Kane

Stock up on skirts, pants and shorts this weekend when the trend-driven womenswear brand offers 20 percent off all bottoms at the Los Angeles factory store. Expect leggings, crops, dress pants, joggers and pencil skirts among the many styles to choose from.

Where: 2275 E 37th St, Los Angeles

When: Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17 from 10:30am to 4pm and Saturday, March 18 from 10am to 2pm

Who: Athena Designs

The local fashion jewelry brand will offer pieces from discontinued collections for as much as 60 percent off. If it’s Athena’s latest goodies you’re after, Athena is also knocking 15 percent off spring collection jewels. Shop between 4-7pm on Thursday and take advantage of Happy Hour wine and appetizers.

Where: 1820 W 220th St, Suite 200, Torrance

When: Thursday, March 16 from 9am to 7pm and Friday, March 17 through Saturday, March 18 from 9am to 5:30pm

Who: DÔEN, Jesse Kamm, Nickey Kehoe

The collective of women behind vintage inspired brand DÔEN are teaming up with Jesse Kamm and design studio Nickey Kehoe for a sidewalk sale. Normally offering direct-to-customer sales only, DÔEN will have past season pieces, samples and other slightly imperfect versions of their beloved bohemian dresses, tops and more starting at just $20 (and topping out at around $150). And yes, seconds of Kamm’s sought after sailor pants will also be included. Five percent of all sales will benefit Planned Parenthood and shoppers can sip Canyon Coffee and enjoy treats from Amara Kitchen.

Where: 3107 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles

When: Saturday, March 18 from 9am to 2pm

