The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, March 23-31

Who: DLM Off Price

The discount retailer is closing their two warehouses, which means major markdowns on designer clothing and footwear. With just one warehouse full of deals remaining, shoppers can still expect to find styles by the likes of Tommy Hilfiger, L’Agence and BCBG among other coveted brands at up to 95 percent off—which means you could find your next favorite garment for as little as $3.

Where: 2401 Saybrook Ave, Commerce

When: Through Friday, March 31, from 8am to 4pm Mon–Sat

Who: 7 For All Mankind, Splendid, Ella Moss

When are you not in need of killer jeans and stylish basics to keep your wardrobe grounded? This trio of casual-wear brands will have a ton of options to choose from this weekend—with goods for men and children included in the mix—when their warehouse sale offers stellar deals on past season items. The 7 jeans start at just $20 and super-soft tees can be scooped up for as little as $5.

Where: 5500 S Boyle Ave, Vernon

When: Friday, March 24 from 8am to 6pm and Saturday, March 25 from 8am to 4pm

Who: Burning Torch

Samples and first-run Spring pieces are up for grabs when Burning Torch’s L.A. studio hosts a sale promising deep discounts on clothing (leather included!), jewelry, housewares and curated vintage.

Where: 1738 Cordova St, Los Angeles

When: Friday, March 24 from 10am to 6pm and Saturday, March 25 from 10am to 4pm

Who: Joe’s

This weekend, fashion girls' favorite denim brand (Bella Hadid and Taylor Hill are among the beauties who have played poster girl) is blasting out merchandise from seasons past at rock-bottom prices when a warehouse sale in Commerce will have jeans, jackets, tops and shoes starting as low as $2. Yup, you read that correctly. Pro tip: know your sizes well ahead of time as there will be no fitting rooms available.

Where: 2340 S Eastern Ave, Commerce

When: Friday, March 24 from 10am to 5pm and Saturday, March 25 from 10am to 4pm

