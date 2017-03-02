The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, March 4-7

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Vow To Be Chic

With wedding season right around the corner (newsflash: it’s already March!) it's crunch time for many brides-to-be. If you’re in the midst of planning your nuptials, you might be able to cross off the pesky task of selecting your bridesmaids dresses this weekend when rental site Vow To Be Chic offers a sample sale at their showroom—and your wedding party will be psyched to know that the designer styles are up to 80 percent off. With labels including Jill Stewart and Jenny Yoo, shoppers will have an impressive range of cuts, lengths and colors to colors to suit all different types of wedding vibes.

Where: 1505 4th St, Suite 300, Santa Monica

When: Saturday, March 4 from 10am to 4pm

Who: Frankies Bikinis

You might be ready for warmer weather, but has your swimwear situation been updated? If you’re still searching for a brand new itty-bitty bikini or sleek one-piece suit, you’ll definitely want to hit up this one-day-only sample sale where so many styles will be 50 to 70 percent off. We’re crossing our fingers that a few of the brand’s signature crochet suits will be available.

Where: 2301 E 7th St, #D-108, Los Angeles

When: Saturday, March 4 from 11am to 3pm

Who: Enzo

As any beauty buff knows, high quality tools can cost a pretty penny. Luckily, those in search of curling wands, blow dryers, brushes and more styling tools can spend as little as $5 when Enzo Milano has a warehouse sale in Irvine starting this Saturday. Good hair days are in your future—with minimal impact on your wallet.

Where: 17875 Sky Park Cir, Suite G, Irvine

When: Saturday, March 4 through Tuesday, March 7 from 9am to 1pm

Who: SkinGraft

The edgy clothing brand is invading the event space at Boomtown Brewery in the Arts District for a sample sale throughout the weekend featuring past season styles for both men and women at as much as 80 percent off.

Where: 700 Jackson St, Los Angeles

When: Saturday, March 4 from 11am to 6pm and Sunday March 5 from 11am to 5pm

