The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, March 9-15

Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city.

Who: Rebecca Minkoff

Minkoff might technically be an NYC girl, but her clothing—particularly her latest collection, which had its runway show right here in L.A.—seems to speak the language of stylish SoCal ladies. Starlets and fashion bloggers flock to the tech-savvy Melrose flagship store (touch-screen equipped fitting rooms with adjustable, flattering lighting? Yes, please!) for trendy crossbody bags, floral maxi dresses and more—and now you can do the same while saving some cash. From now until next Wednesday, shoppers can save 20 percent when spending $250, 25 percent on $350, and 30 percent if they splurge on goodies adding up to $500 or more.

Where: 8335 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

When: Now through Wednesday, March 15

Who: Riller & Fount

Grab closet staples by the L.A.-based basics brand for as little as just $10 at a three-day sample sale where tops, dresses and skirts are between 60 and 85 percent off.

Where: 308 E 9th St, #407, Los Angeles

When: Wednesday, March 8 to Friday, March 10 from 10am to 3pm

Who: Everly

Expect to find plenty of the local brand’s flirty, ultra-feminine dresses, jumpsuits and rompers at Friday’s sample sale, where past season pieces will be marked down as much as 75 percent.

Where: 2425 E 30th St, Vernon

When: Friday, March 10 from 9am to 5pm

Who: Geary’s

The celebrity faved fine goods store will host its annual Spring sale through the weekend, and among the deals shoppers can expect to find are crystal glassware, china and jewelry for up to 80 percent off. The blowout (which sadly won’t include a few of Geary’s most high-end brands, including Rolex and Hermes) will take place in a tent in the shop’s back lot.

Where: 351 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 from 10am to 7pm and Sunday, March 12 from 11am to 5pm

Who: Erica Koesler

Brides-to-be: you’ve found yourself the perfect dress, but you’ll still need a few chic accessories to pull your entire wedding day look together. Luckily, Erica Koesler’s sample sale this Saturday is offering 60 to 90 percent of tiaras, veils and other adornments. A few tips for anyone planning to head over to this one: bring cash (no credit cards will be accepted) and a swatch of your dress so you can find a perfect match.

Where: 12142 Sherman Way, North Hollywood,

When: Saturday, March 11 from 8:30am to noon

