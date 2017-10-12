The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, October 12-15

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Maje

This marks the first-ever L.A. sample sale for the Parisian contemporary women’s clothing and accessories brand. Fans of Maje’s edgy-cool yet casual pieces (worn-in denim, heeled sandals, floaty blouses and more) will be thrilled to save a bundle while stocking up.

Where: 315 S Robertson Blvd

When: Thursday, October 12 through Saturday, October 14 from 10am to 8pm, and Sunday, October 15 from 10am to 6pm

Who: TOMS

Pomona’s Fairplex is the destination for this mega warehouse sale where shoppers can save as much as 70 percent off the charitable brand’s shoes, bags, and eyewear.

Where: 1101 McKinley Ave, Expo Hall 4, Pomona

When: Thursday, October 12 and Friday, October 13 from 10am to 8pm; Saturday, October 14 and Sunday, October 15 from 9am to 7pm

Who: BreeLayne

The L.A.-based sustainable luxury label’s first sample sale will offer pieces from both the spring and fall collections (think silk separates, cutout sweatshirts and wool jumpsuits) plus a few one-of-a-kind items priced as low as $150.

Where: 724 S Spring Street #404

When: Friday, October 13 through Sunday, October 15 from 11am to 5pm

Who: L’Agence

For anyone hoping to nail the coveted model-off-duty look, you need not look further than this French-inspired L.A. brand. L’Agence’s trademark skinny jeans, satin camisoles and relaxed fit button downs have been spotted on the likes of runway regulars Cindy Crawford and Jasmine Tookes and now you can score past-season pieces at majorly marked down prices during a sample sale in the Fashion District.

Where: 120 E 8th St, Unit 907

When: Friday, October 13 from 10am to 5pm and Saturday, October 14 from 7am to 1pm