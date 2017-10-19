The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, October 19-22

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We’re here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you’ve been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: 3.1 Phillip Lim

Bags, shoes and clothing from the fall 2015 to spring 2017 seasons are among the pieces shoppers can expect at this weekend-long sample sale in Beverly Hills. In terms of pricing, bras and panties are just $30, tees and tanks $50, footwear is $100 a pair and cocktail dresses are going for $350, but that’s just the tip of the stylish iceberg.

Where: 265 N Beverly Drive, Beverly Hills

When: Thursday, October 19th through Saturday, October 21st from 10am to 8pm, and Sunday, October 22nd from 10am to 5pm

Who: Riller & Fount

Everything stocked at this local brand’s sample sale—which includes flirty basics like off-the-shoulder dresses, asymmetrical tops and ruffle-trim tanks—is just $15 or under.

Where: 308 E 9th St, Suite #407

When: Tuesday, October 17th through Thursday, October 19th from 10am to 3pm and Friday, October 20th from 10am to 2pm

Who: The Odells

The L.A.-based brand, which also has a recently-remodeled storefront in Silver Lake, is teaming up with Broome Street General Store, dRA and 34°N 118°W for a warehouse sale in Frogtown. Not only can attendees save 70 percent on all the stylish finds, but the event will include booze and music to boot.

Where: 2029 Blake Ave

When: Friday, October 20th from 10am to 5pm and Saturday, October 21st from 10am to 4pm

Who: Z Supply

Tons of the brand’s soft, cozy basics are going for unbeatably low prices during this one-day-only sale at Z Supply’s Irvine headquarters. How low? Tops and bottoms will be up for grabs at just $5 and outerwear and dresses just $10.

Where: 18001 Cowan, Suite A, Irvine

When: Friday, October 20th from 8:30am to noon

Who: DLM Off Price

The designer label-filled warehouse will be opening its doors to the public this Friday morning to offer shoppers 75 to 90 percent off clothing and accessories by brands like Tory Burch, Moschino, Michael Kors and Missoni.

Where: 5015 District Blvd, Vernon

When: Friday, October 20th from 9am to 4pm