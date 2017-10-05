The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, October 5-12

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: RE/DONE

The denim brand, which specializes in reworking the fit of vintage Levi’s jeans for modern women, is offering dozens of pairs for deep discounts in their online sale section. Hi-rise (think “mom jeans,” but in a cool way), relaxed crop and straight skinny pairs plus skirts, colored denim and zip-front shorts are currently among the pieces up to 60 percent off.



Where: online

When: while stock lasts

Who: Sandro

For the Parisian brand’s first ever L.A. sample sale, shoppers can expect chic men’s and women’s pieces—including trenches, blazers, leather jackets and printed tops—for up to 80 percent off the original prices.

Where: 315 S Robertson Blvd, West Hollywood

When: Through Saturday, October 7th from 10am to 8pm; Sunday, October 8th from 10am to 6pm

Who: GM Studio LA

Georges and Armand Marciano—two of the three brothers who founded iconic denim brand Guess—recently embarked on a new venture, GM Studio. The L.A.-based contemporary brand offers jeans, tees and blouses that will please any former Guess fans and now shoppers can get their hands on past-season pieces at slashed prices during a three-day sample sale at GM’s Downtown studio.

Where: 120 E 8th St, Unit 907

When: Thursday, October 5th from 9am to 4pm; Friday, October 6th from 9am to 4pm; Saturday, October 7th from 9am to noon

Who: Doen

Beloved local bohemian brand Doen knows what the L.A. woman wants to wear—and that’s by design, as the line is owned and run by lady Angelenos. At this weekend’s sample and fit sale at concept shopping center Platform, Doen fans can shop past season goods and imperfect pieces at sample sale prices, plus they’ll be able to try on current pieces and place an order with no shipping fee. Additionally, the brand will be donating 5 percent of proceeds to Planned Parenthood L.A. and Direct Hurricane Relief. All sales are final big shopping bags won’t be allowed inside.

Where: 8850 Washington Blvd, Culver City

When: Saturday, October 7th from 2pm to 6pm; Sunday, October 8th from 10am to 4pm

Who: Tibi

As the brand moves out Fall 2016 and Spring ‘17 merchandise to make room for new pieces, they will be offering as much as 80 percent off items including Edwardian blouses, cropped leather pants and silk maxi skirts during an exclusive online sale next week.

Where: online

When: Monday, October 9th through Thursday, October 12th