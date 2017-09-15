Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Intentionally Blank

For anyone who missed the local footwear label’s recent Chinatown sale, there are still a handful of styles—including espadrilles, suede slides and pumps starting at just $49.

Where: online

When: While stock lasts

Who: Marc Jacobs

For its very first Los Angeles sample sale, the iconic brand is pulling out all the stops. Leather bags, dresses, outerwear and denim —including pieces from the label’s lower-priced line Marc by Marc Jacobs—are among the finds for men, women and kids that are going for 80 to 85 percent off.

Where: 265 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Sept 12–16 10am–8pm, Sept 17 10am–5pm

Who: Hale Bob

Save 60 to 90 percent off during the bohemian brand’s three-day sample sale, which will include plenty of its signature styles, like silky tunics, maxi dresses and off-the-shoulder tops.

Where: 2711 Beverly Blvd

When: Sept 13, 14 9am–5pm; Sept 15 9am–3pm

Who: Illa Illa

The trend-driven, contemporary women’s brand is offering a one-day blowout where shoppers can save 60 to 90 percent off tons of feminine, flirty styles, which means most pieces will be between just $5 and $15. For anyone stocking up, Illa Illa is also giving some major incentive: If you purchase five pieces, you’ll get one of equal or lesser value for free.

Where: 1658 Tarleton St

When: Sept 16 9am–1pm