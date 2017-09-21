Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Ripley Rader

Celebrities including Amy Schumer, Felicity Huffman and Laverne Cox are all fans of this L.A.-based womenswear label that specializes in well-cut jumpsuits and rompers, wide-legged pants, zip-front bodysuits and other flattering jersey pieces that are as comfortable as they are sleek and sophisticated. Her current online sale features past season styles for between 20 and 40 percent off.

Where: Online

When: While stock lasts

Who: Wolford

The luxury lingerie label’s beloved underpinnings (think tights, undies and bodysuits) are up to 70 percent off through the weekend at this Beverly Hills sample sale.

Where: 265 N Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills

When: Sept 21–23 10am–8pm, Sept 24 10am–5pm

Who: Trina Turk

During this warehouse sale, the designer’s dresses, tunics, tops and more (including Mr. Turk menswear pieces) will be marked down by between 60 and 80 percent, with samples as low as just $10.

Where: 3025 W Mission Rd, Alhambra

When: Sept 22 9am–6pm, Sept 23 9am–5pm, Sept 24 9am–3pm

Who: Gypsy05

The local boho brand’s seasonal sample sale promises up to 85 percent off signature pieces including maxi dresses, rompers and breezy blouses.

Where: 8811 Alden Dr

When: Sept 23 9am–6pm, Sept 24 10am–4pm

Who: Joe’s Jeans

Denim lovers who are up for a quick trip to Commerce will get to take up to 90 (yes, 90!) percent off the celebrity-loved styles, which includes apparel and accessories besides tons of figure-flattering jeans.

Where: 2340 S Eastern Ave, Commerce

When: Sept 23 10am–3pm