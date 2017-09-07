The best sample sales in Los Angeles this week, Sept 7-10

Hey savvy shoppers! Los Angeles is full of incredible deals, if you know where to find them. We're here to help with a weekly list of all the best sample sales across the city. This is the info you've been searching for—who has the best deals of the week, when and where to nab them, exactly what you'll find at each sale and whether you need to bring cash or plastic. So check in each week to stay on trend and in the black—your wardrobe and wallet will thank you.

Who: Prana

The activewear/travel wear line is hosting a four-day pop-up warehouse sale in Irvine where shoppers can save up to 75 percent off men’s and women’s clothing and accessories for yoga, hiking, climbing and more adventurous activities.

Where: 17822 Gillette Ave, Irvine

When: Sept 7–9 9am–7pm, Sept 10 9am–5pm

Who: Everly

Save 50 to 75 percent on feminine fashions, including dresses, rompers, blouses and more by this trend-driven, contemporary young women’s brand.

Where: 2425 E 30th St, Vernon

When: Sept 8 9am–5pm

Who: Minimale Animale

Stylish stars like Emily Ratajkowski, Kylie Jenner and Miley Cyrus are fans of the swimwear brand’s ultra-sexy suits and if you’ve had their minimalist bikinis on your mind the time to buy is now. At this weekend’s sample sale in Culver City, save 40 to 75 percent on a variety of styles.

Where: 10871 Washington Blvd, #101, Culver City

When: Sept 9, 10 10am–3pm

Who: A-List Sample Sale

During this semi-regular, high-end designer sample sale, save 40 to 90 percent on clothing and accessories be some seriously beloved labels. Shoppers can also enjoy appetizers, sip champagne, partake in beauty treatments and enter a raffle when they stop by.

Where: 317 S Robertson Blvd

When: Sept 9 noon–4pm

