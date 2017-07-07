  • Blog
  • Shopping & Style
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The coolest pool floats to accessorize with this summer

By Kate Wertheimer Posted: Friday July 7 2017, 1:48pm

The coolest pool floats to accessorize with this summer

Looking to make a big splash at a pool party this summer? Sure, you need to the right swim suit, but we're thinking about something a bit flashier—and airier. Rule the pool with these unique inflatables.

 

Balloon animal float $30 at Target locations throughout the city and target.com

 

Banana luxe lie-on float $60 at sunnylife.com

 Leaf float $60 at Urban Outfitters locations throughout the city and urbanoutfitters.com

 

Lips float $79 at funboy.com

 


Moby Dick luxe float $105 at sunnylife.com

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Kate Wertheimer 291 Posts

Kate is the editor of Time Out Los Angeles and Time Out San Francisco. Her wanderlust is (mostly) satisfied by the sparkling sprawl of these two cities, and though she often makes a break for the woods or the desert, coming home to LA or the Bay is her favorite part of every trip. Follow her on Instagram @kate_em_up.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest