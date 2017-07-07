The coolest pool floats to accessorize with this summer

Looking to make a big splash at a pool party this summer? Sure, you need to the right swim suit, but we're thinking about something a bit flashier—and airier. Rule the pool with these unique inflatables.
Balloon animal float $30 at Target locations throughout the city and target.com
Banana luxe lie-on float $60 at sunnylife.com
Leaf float $60 at Urban Outfitters locations throughout the city and urbanoutfitters.com
Lips float $79 at funboy.com
Moby Dick luxe float $105 at sunnylife.com
