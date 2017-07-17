The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac light up Dodger Stadium for Classic West

The two-day Classic West brought together a once-in-a-lifetime lineup of iconic bands to Dodger Stadium this past weekend.

On Saturday, concertgoers were treated to a the first show from Los Angeles' very own Eagles since the death of founding member Glenn Frey. Frey' 24-year-old son Deacon joined the band on stage along with country singer Vince Gill on guitar and, later on, Bob Seger. Don Henley also hinted that it could possibly be their last performance in this part of the country (they are set to headline Classic East as well) and if it does end up being true, the powerful performance felt like a proper celebration of Frey and the legacy of one of the most successful bands of all time.

The Doobie Brothers opened the first day of the event with all the hits that made them soar to popularity back in the ’70s. They were followed by jazz rock band Steely Dan, who was missing an apparently ill guitarist Walter Becker.

Sunday night headliners Fleetwood Mac extended the Glenn Frey tribute with an emotional performance of "Landslide" dedicated to the Eagles star and his son Deacon. Legendary funk band Earth, Wind & Fire opened the second night of Classic West with a career-spanning set. Newly inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Journey put on an energetic performance with Arnel Pineda dedicating "Lights" to his predecessor Steve Perry.

All photographs by Samantha Saturday

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.